Jharkhand: Five killed in lightning strike

Garhwa/Hazaribag: Five people died and six others were injured after being struck by lightning in two districts of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Three deaths were reported from Meral in Garhwa district and two fatalities from Hazaribag’s Katkamsandi and Giddi, they said.

Meral police station in-charge Vishnu Kant said at least three people were killed and six others injured in incidents of lightning stike in a few villages of the district.

“The injured were admitted to Sadar hospital,” he said.

The deceased in Garhwa were identified as Tarun Kumar Dev (18), Shambhu Baitha (65) and Dharmendra Ram (35).

In Hazaribag, the deaths occurred at Asdhir village and Rabodh panchayat, another police officer said.