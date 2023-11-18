Jharkhand: Five killed, five seriously injured in road accident

GIRIDHI: In Jharkhand’s Giridih district, an SUV carrying ten people from Thoria village met with an accident in Baghmara, Mufassil police station area, around 3 am on Saturday.

The group had attended a wedding ceremony in Tikodih, approximately 40 km away, and was returning home when the vehicle collided with a roadside tree.

The collision resulted in the immediate death of five individuals, with an additional five, including two children, sustaining serious injuries. Giridih Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh reported that the injured were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital.

Initial findings suggest that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragic incident.

The authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ascertain the precise cause.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly during late-night travels, emphasising the need for increased awareness and caution to prevent such unfortunate occurrences.