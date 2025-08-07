Jharkhand education minister on life support at Delhi hospital remains critical

New Delhi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is on life support at a Delhi hospital after suffering severe brain injury due to a fall last week, continues to remain in a critical condition, hospital sources said on Thursday.

A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring Soren, according to a statement issued by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, where he was admitted on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the national capital on Saturday after he suffered a severe brain injury due to a fall in the washroom at his residence in Jamshedpur.

The hospital said Soren continues to be on life support under constant observation.

“All necessary medical interventions are being provided. He is under continuous care of a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists,” the hospital said.