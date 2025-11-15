Jharkhand CM Soren interacts with ex-UNICEF child journalists, youth

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday held an interactive session with former UNICEF child journalists and youth at his residence here on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Extending greetings for both Children’s Day and Jharkhand Foundation Day, the Chief Minister said the state, which began its journey 25 years ago, is witnessing a new generation growing alongside its progress. The Chief Minister underlined the state’s efforts to support students across primary, secondary and higher education through various scholarship and financial assistance schemes. Poverty, he said, had long been a barrier to education, but the government has brought “positive changes” to ensure that no child’s future is hindered by economic hardship. He highlighted the upgradation of 80 government schools into CM Schools of Excellence, promising high-quality education on par with private institutions, with plans to expand the model across rural regions.

Girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Jharkhand Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya shared how schemes such as the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, Guruji Credit Card Scheme and CM School of Excellence have improved access to education, nutrition and overall development.

UNICEF Jharkhand chief Kaninika Mitra congratulated the CM on the statehood day and praised his commitment towards children and youth. She said the CM’s presence at the programme reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring that every child in the state gets the opportunity to move forward.