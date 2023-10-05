Jharkhand CM meets Archbishop Felix

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Archbishop Father Felix Toppo on Thursday. On the occasion, the CM was told that the last rites of Cardinal Telesphore P Toppo would be performed on October 11. The Cardinal’s last rites would be performed after a special prayer meeting.



The Jharkhand CM has expressed his condolences over the demise of the Cardinal. In his condolence message, Soren said, ‘We all are deeply saddened by the demise of Cardinal Telesphore P Toppo. Our relations with them are very old. We always got his support and guidance.’

Soren further added that the Cardinal had always talked about the development and welfare of the society as well as the state. ‘The death of the Cardinal is a personal loss for us.’