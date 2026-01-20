Jharkhand CM honoured with ‘White Badge’

Davos /Switzerland: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren marked a historic milestone by becoming the first tribal elected leader from India to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos.

In recognition of his leadership and the transformative work being undertaken in Jharkhand and in sync with the established honour accorded to all heads of state- WEF representatives honoured the Chief Minister with the prestigious White Badge.

This recognition is a moment of immense pride for the state of Jharkhand.

The White Badge is conferred upon select global leaders worldwide and grants uniform access to the WEF Congress Centre and all WEF exclusive events, making it one of the highest distinctions accorded by the World Economic Forum to heads of states and governments.