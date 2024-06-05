Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana wins Gandey bypoll

ranchi: Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma, according to officials. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

“I extend heartfelt support to people for their unwavering support...I extend thanks to Disom Guru Shibu Soren Ji (JMM supremo), Hemant Ji...I will work tirelessly for the people. It shows INDIA Bloc unity,” she said after her win.

The polls were held on May 20, and 2.17 lakh of 3.16 lakh voters had exercised their franchise. Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. He resigned from the post before the arrest.Kalpana has been a prominent face in INDIA bloc rallies in Jharkhand and campaigned for the alliance in the state.