Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren unveils plan to promote tribal arts and culture

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said he plans to introduce a major policy in 2025 aimed at promoting artists and preserving tribal culture.

This announcement came during the concluding ceremony of the ‘Adivasi Mahotsav-2024,’ which coincided with his birthday.

The two-day festival, held at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Museum in Jail Chowk, highlighted the rich art, culture, and traditions of the tribal community.

Soren emphasised that sports and culture are core priorities for his government, noting recent initiatives like constructing stadiums, developing playgrounds at the panchayat level, and organising local competitions. He also mentioned awards and financial assistance provided to athletes.

Addressing concerns about the economic conditions of artists dedicated to preserving culture, Soren promised that the new policy would ensure they can showcase their art and heritage with dignity.

He acknowledged that tribal representation is limited in fields like trade, judiciary, civil services, medicine, and engineering but noted gradual progress and emerging tribal identities.

Soren expressed the challenge of safekeeping culture in a materialistic age and stressed the need to overcome it while advancing cultural preservation.

The festival featured performances by tribal artists from various states, including Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.

The concluding ceremony was attended by MLA Kalpana Soren, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, cabinet minister Hafizul Hasan, MLA Jaimangal Singh, and top government officials.