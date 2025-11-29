Jharkhand CM distributes 9,000 appointment letters to youths

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday marked one year of his second government by distributing appointment letters among 9,000

youth for recruitment to state departments.

Addressing a function at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi, he claimed that with the distribution of 9,000 appointment letters, his government has provided 16,000 jobs in the state departments in the last one year.

“I extend my hearty welcome and congratulations to all those who have joined various government departments today,” he said.

Besides providing 16,000 government jobs in the last one year, the state administration has also linked 8,000 youth to non-government jobs, he claimed.

Soren said that during his previous term (2020-2024), the JMM-led government had provided jobs to about 25,000 people in government departments and ensured the employment of over 28,000 youth in the private sector.

“All of you have been selected purely on the basis of merit. From today, your lifelong association with the government begins,” he said.

Expressing amazement at the massive turnout, he said, “In a 25-year-old young state, such large-scale appointments have never been seen before.”

Remembering his father, the CM said Shibu Soren would have been very happy to see the JMM-led government working for women, youth, farmers and the youth.

The chief minister said that despite numerous challenges, his government has been working very hard but the Opposition was not only raising questions about the work but also creating hindrances to the initiatives by filing court cases.