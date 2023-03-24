Jharkhand celebrates Sarhul, the state’s biggest tribal festival

Ranchi: A large number of people sporting traditional dresses thronged the streets and marched in processions in different parts of Jharkhand on Friday to celebrate Sarhul, the state’s biggest tribal festival.



Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren greeted the citizens of the state on the occasion and participated in rituals of the festival in Ranchi.

Soren visited ‘Sarna Sthal’, a place of worship, at the Tribal Hostel Campus and Siram Toli in Ranchi and offered his prayers to the Sal tree. Speaking at Siram Toli, he said, “Tribals are worshipers of nature. The existence of Jal, Jungle, Jamin (water, forest and land) decides the existence of tribal. It is high time to think about how to strike a balance between nature and development.”

He announced that his government has decided to conserve all Sarna, Masna and other religious places of tribal worship - new or old. The chief minister also said that the Tribal Hostel will be renovated soon. The Jharkhand governor, while addressing the people at the ‘Sarhul Puja Mahotsav’ organised by the department of tribal and regional languages, Ranchi University, said, “Sarhul is not just a festival, but a unique example of the unbreakable relationship between human life and nature. Sarhul gives the message that human does not have any existence without nature.”