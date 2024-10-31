Jharkhand Assembly polls: 685 candidates in fray for 1st phase

Ranchi: Altogether 685 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls after the withdrawal of 58 nominations on Wednesday, an election official said.

Forty-three Assembly constituencies in the state will go to polls in the first round of polls on November 13.

Altogether 805 aspirants from across the 43 Assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers from October 18 to 25. After the scrutiny, nominations of 743 candidates were accepted, he said.

"Altogether 685 candidates are in the fray for the first round of the Jharkhand polls," an official at CEO office here said.

Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency registered the highest number of candidates at 28, while Jaganathpur recorded the lowest at 8, he said.

In 2019, as many as 633 candidates from across the 43 seats had contested the polls.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

The nomination process for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers. Thirty-eight Assembly seats are going to polls on November 20.

The scrutiny of the nominations for the second phase of Jharkhand polls took place on Wednesday, chief electoral officer (CEO), Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said that some nominees were asked to provide required information by 11 am on Friday.

Post-announcement of the Assembly elections, a total of Rs 121.14 crore in cash and goods have been seized in the state, he said.

The highest seizure was made by the Jharkhand Police.

The maximum recovery of Rs 3.03 crore in cash and goods was made in Khunti, Rs 2.80 crore in Giridih and Rs 1.97 crore in East Singhbhum, according to an official communiqué of the Election Commission.

Around Rs 1.14 crore from a school under the Namkum police station area in Ranchi was recovered, according to a police statement.

Kumar said that they had so far not received a detailed report about the seizure. “We hope to get it by tomorrow,” he said.

He also said 22 FIRs have been lodged so far for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and action is being taken as per the rules.