Jharkhand assembly elections: JMM and BJP prepare for direct showdown

The Jharkhand assembly election is shaping up as a direct contest between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with both coalitions yet to finalize their seat-sharing arrangements. In the previous election cycle of 2019, the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed a pre-poll alliance known as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), successfully ousting the BJP-led NDA government headed by Raghubar Das. This alliance secured a majority with 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The BJP had previously parted ways with its ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), but they rejoined forces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, during which the BJP secured eight out of nine seats contested in the state. Meanwhile, the INDIA alliance won five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. The NDA coalition is set to expand in Jharkhand, with Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also keen to collaborate in the elections.

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is co-in charge of the BJP's campaign in Jharkhand, revealed that negotiations with AJSU have been finalized, and the party is expected to receive around 10 seats. He mentioned, "There is some confusion related to one seat. That will be sorted out." He also indicated that talks with JD(U) were finalized, with the party likely to receive two seats unless the central leadership decides otherwise. BJP leaders suggested that the party aims to contest 68 to 70 seats, with the remaining seats distributed among the other coalition partners. AJSU chief spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat emphasized that discussions are ongoing, stating, “Our central leaders are discussing it. However, I would underline that we would contest the election together, and the talks are being done in a very cordial manner.” JD(U) spokesperson Shrawan Kumar also noted that negotiations were still in progress, asserting their claim for 11 seats. He said, “Our state president Khiru Mahto is in Patna for the past three days. Our state in-charge and our working national president are in talks with the BJP’s central leadership, and we would settle for a respectable number.” On the other side, the ruling INDIA bloc is facing its own challenges regarding seat distribution. The JMM is seeking around 50 constituencies, while the Congress aims for 33 seats and the RJD is looking at 22. The potential inclusion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), which is demanding at least four seats, adds further complexity to the negotiations. Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated on Monday that regardless of individual party candidates, the alliance is committed to contesting all 81 seats. Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti downplayed concerns about the party's recent electoral loss in Haryana impacting their prospects in Jharkhand, stating, “As far as Jharkhand is concerned, all states have unique sets of issues, social equations, and ground realities. Seat sharing in Jharkhand has nothing to do with Haryana. We already have a settled alliance here. It won’t be any issue in the state.” Kailash Yadav, general secretary of Jharkhand RJD, affirmed that the party's interests must be respected, saying, “Our leaders had met the chief minister and shared our concerns. While we are preparing organizationally for 22 seats, it is up to the top leaders to decide on the final tally. We will follow the directions.”