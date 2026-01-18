Jharkhand: 3 shot at in clash over land dispute in Ranchi

Ranchi: Three persons, including two brothers, suffered bullet injuries following a violent clash over a land-related dispute in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Piska More, as violence broke out between two groups over the division of Rs 55 lakh in a land deal, they said.

“Firing occurred from both sides, and two brothers, Akash Singh and Vikash Singh, from one group, and another person from the second group, suffered bullet injuries,” Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana said.

Police have detained 10 people for questioning, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital, the officer said, adding, an investigation is underway.