Jharkhand 2024: A year of political thrills, twists, and stunning comebacks

Ranchi: The year 2024 in Jharkhand unfolded like a gripping political drama, a narrative filled with suspense, unexpected twists, and electrifying comebacks.

The year began like a Bollywood thriller with Chief Minister Hemant Soren's mysterious disappearance from Delhi sparking widespread speculations.

As the entire nation was watching the drama, Hemant, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, appeared in his official residence in Ranchi on January 30, having made a 1,250 km road journey, leaving everyone astounded by his sudden return.

This was only the beginning of the year's political spectacle. Hemant was arrested shortly after resigning as chief minister on January 31 at Raj Bhavan.

This prompted JMM to elect Champai Soren, a loyal aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, who earned the sobriquet 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his contribution to the long fight for the creation of a separate state in the 1990s, as party leader.

Champai ascended to the chair of the state's chief minister in February and the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority.

Amid the drama of Hemant's legal and political struggle, a new star began to rise in Jharkhand's political landscape—his wife, Kalpana Soren.

Kalpana took centre stage with remarkable poise and determination and won the bypolls from Gandey in June and later assembly polls in November from the same seat.

Kalpana not only solidified her place within the party but also emerged as a formidable force in Jharkhand's future.

Her rise wasn't just about her political strategy—it was a testament to her ability to connect with the people, to understand their struggles, and to fight for their rights. Her journey was as much about empowerment as it was about resilience.

Meanwhile, following nearly five months in jail, Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in June, which observed that there was no likelihood of him committing the offence.

His arrest established Hemant as an unyielding leader, willing to fight for his community's rights despite the odds. His supporters rallied behind him, and his fight in the courts turned him into a symbol of resilience.

Days after his release, he was re-elected as the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party. By July, he was sworn in as the chief minister for the third time, a moment that cemented his place as a dominant force in the state's politics.

While Hemant and Kalpana were gaining strength, the year also saw the downfall of several prominent political figures, including Sita Soren, Hemant's sister-in-law and a seasoned JMM legislator.

She had made headlines when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the Lok Sabha elections. Her defection appeared a significant blow to the JMM, but it was quickly overshadowed by Sita's crushing defeat in the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, where she lost to JMM's Nalin Soren and later in the assembly polls.

Similarly, veteran Congress leader Geeta Kora, who joined the BJP in the hope of revitalising her career, faced a humiliating defeat in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The departure of Sita and Geeta served as a stark reminder of the volatility of the state's political scene. Other figures like AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri also suffered crushing defeats, making 2024 a year of political recalibrations.

Champai Soren also caught much limelight when he embraced the saffron party, breaking ties with JMM.

The year was not just defined by political defections and defeats but also by a deepening of the state's political turmoil.

Jharkhand was rocked by high-profile arrests, including then minister Alamgir Alam, raids, and cash hauls, adding further layers of intrigue to the already complex political drama.

Naxal encounters, gunfights, and increasing tensions between the state and security forces also kept the state in the spotlight. Amidst all this chaos, the JMM-led alliance managed to hold its ground, further asserting its dominance despite the growing challenges posed by rival factions.

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance in November stormed to power for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

The BJP was confident that it could turn the tide in its favour through an aggressive campaign that targeted CM Soren's leadership, and raised issues like 'infiltration' from Bangladesh and the government's alleged 'corruption.'

Yet, for all the political drama, 2024 wasn't just about conflicts and crises.

There was a quiet yet significant undercurrent of progress. The state government made substantial strides in implementing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the most marginalised communities. Various social welfare programmes were rolled out.

Moreover, Jharkhand's athletes made their mark on national and international stages, bringing pride to the state and demonstrating that the region's talent was as diverse as its political landscape.