Jharkhand: 2 Maoists arrested, arms recovered

Chaibasa: Two Maoists were on Sunday arrested with arms and ammunition from Saranda forest in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of security personnel nabbed the duo – members of the proscribed CPI (Maoists) – SP Rakesh Ranjan said.

It also recovered a pistol, detonators and materials used for making improvised explosive devices from the Maoists, he said.

Ranjan said the district police have been carrying out extensive operations against Maoists.