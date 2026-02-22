Jhargram: Trap camera captures rare Asian Honey Badger

Kolkata: A rare Asian honey badger has been photographed on a trap camera installed by the Forest Department in Jhargram. The image of the elusive mammal is the third such record from the Junglemahal area, with Jhargram being the location on two occasions.

A few days ago, trap cameras installed in the bamboo forests of Belpahari’s Banspahari area captured images of the honey badger. Honey badger - the only living species of the genus Mellivora is commonly known as ‘Ratel’ and locally known as ‘Bicchu’.

It is known for its strength, ferocity and stubborn nature.

“We have taken several measures to bring down forest fires that include awareness among the locals through constant miking, informers at ground level for immediate information regarding any such fire, creation of our own fire squad for immediate dousing of fire, placing water tankers at strategic locations, among others. This has contributed in a big way in the survival of small creatures like honey badgers, which were rarely spotted earlier,” said Singaram Kulandaivel, chief conservator of Forests, West Bengal.

State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda said: “The biodiversity in our forests is quite rich. Last year, images of a sloth bear and a wolf were captured on trap cameras, and this year, we have recorded the honey badger. I urge people to maintain peaceful coexistence between forests, wildlife, and humans.”