Jhansi Medical College fire: Principal removed, three officials suspended

Lucknow: In a significant response to the tragic fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 newborns, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has announced strict measures against those responsible.

Acting on the findings of a four-member inquiry committee, the acting principal of the college has been removed from his position, while the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) has been served a show cause notice. Additionally, three other officials have been suspended for their roles in the incident.

Deputy CM Pathak emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the affected families and providing all possible support to them. He revealed that the inquiry, led by Kinjal Singh, Director General of Medical Education and Training, uncovered serious lapses in the hospital’s functioning and safety protocols.

Acting Principal Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar has been removed and attached to the Directorate of Medical Education. CMS Dr. Sachin Mahur has been issued a notice for negligence, while Junior Engineer (Electrical) Sanjit Kumar, NICU ward nursing sister-in-charge Sandhya Rai, and Chief Superintendent Dr. Sunita Rathore have been suspended and served with charges.

The investigation also pointed to overcrowding and poor safety measures in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Furthermore, expired oxygen cylinders were found in use, and the fire alarm system failed to activate during the incident. The probe identified lapses at multiple levels. Despite periodic visits to the hospital, Dr. Sengar failed to address the critical overcrowding or enforce safety standards. CMS Dr. Mahur, who oversees daily ward operations, was found unaware of the excessive number of children admitted to the ward on the day of the fire. Investigators are also examining the role of the Head of the Pediatrics Department, Dr. Om Shankar Chaurasia, who is responsible for staff assignments, capacity management, and equipment maintenance, to determine his accountability in ensuring ward safety.

The fire, which broke out on November 15 in the NICU, resulted in one of the most heart-wrenching tragedies in recent memory.