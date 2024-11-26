Jhansi hospital fire: 1 more infant dies, taking death toll to 18

Jhansi: One more infant rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here has died, taking the death toll in the blaze to 18, sources said on Monday.

The sources at the hospital said 39 newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the facility’s neonatal intensive care unit in the night of November 15.

Of these 39 children, one has died, taking the death toll to 18.

Officials said that 10 children died on the night

of the fire, while the remaining children

succumbed to their illnesses.