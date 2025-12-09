JGU, UTokyo seal key academic partnership

New Delhi: India and Japan on Monday marked a significant moment in higher education cooperation as O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and the University of Tokyo (UTokyo) formalised a series of academic engagements during the launch of the India–Japan Higher Education Conclave 2025 in New Delhi.

The signing of key documents at the inaugural session set the tone for a six-day India tour across Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, centred on the theme “Future of Global Education: India and Japan as Leaders of Knowledge and Innovation.”

The UTokyo delegation was led by Kaori Hayashi, Executive Vice President for Global and Diversity Affairs, accompanied by Yujin Yaguchi, Vice President (Global Education), and Satsuki Shioyama of the Center for Global Education.

Opening the conclave, JGU Founding Vice-Chancellor C. Raj Kumar underlined the strategic significance of the collaboration. “This India Tour substantially advances JGU’s Act East mandate and places higher education at the heart of the strategic partnership between India and Japan… Our exclusive partnership with the University of Tokyo will open up new platforms for research innovation, circulation of scholars and robust academic linkages,” he said.

Hayashi emphasised UTokyo’s commitment to internationalisation and diversity, noting her appreciation for JGU’s growing academic ecosystem. “I was very happy to visit the JGU campus again… I was impressed to see the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. I see great potential in the future collaborations between UTokyo and JGU,” she said.

Across the three cities, the conclave will feature policy dialogues, university visits and forums aimed at shaping long-term frameworks for joint degrees, research collaborations and hybrid learning models. The delegation will conclude its visit on December 12.