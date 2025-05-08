JeM’s communication network destroyed

New Delhi: An important target of the precision strike conducted by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s communication network concealed in a primary health centre in Tehra Kalan village in Sarjal which was a long-standing concern for security agencies, official sources said on Wednesday.

The site, which housed a High Frequency (HF) communication setup that is essential for planning and coordinating activities with infiltrated terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was destroyed during the strike on terror hideouts early Wednesday.

The terror camp at Sarjal, located in Shakargarh, Punjab, Pakistan was identified as a critical target due to its communication setup, employing a tall antenna designed for high-frequency transmissions.

According to the sources, the Pakistani Army and the spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been supplying military-grade communication equipment, including LoRA (Long Range) Ultra Sets and Digital Mobile Radios (DMR), enabling terrorists to bypass traditional telecom networks.