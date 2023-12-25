JD(U) welcomes suspension of WFI

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) Monday welcomed the suspension of the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), terming it a step in the right direction.



“We welcome the decision taken by Sports Ministry. It’s late, but a right decision.

It is a step taken to punish the guilty,” party leader K C Tyagi said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were held on December 21 with Sanjay Singh, an aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, his panel winning the polls by big margins.

The sports ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI indefinitely after the wrestling body made a “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.