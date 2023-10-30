JD(U) urges Nitish to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from UP

LUCKNOW: In a significant political development, leaders of Janata Dal (U) in Uttar Pradesh have made a fervent appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the prestigious Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.



A high-level delegation representing Janata Dal United (JDU) from Uttar Pradesh embarked on a journey to the capital city of Patna to meet with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. During their meeting, they urged him to consider representing the Phulpur constituency in the upcoming national elections. Led by Satyendra Patel, the Convener of JDU Uttar Pradesh, the delegation was composed of approximately 75 prominent party leaders and dedicated workers hailing from 10 different Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, their visit to the Bihar Chief Minister’s office was marked by spirited slogans echoing their endorsement of Nitish Kumar as a Prime Ministerial candidate for India.

Patel expressed the party’s readiness to contest nearly two dozen Lok Sabha seats within Uttar Pradesh, emphasising their meticulous preparations that extend to the grassroots level.

He underscored their earnest plea for Nitish Kumar to run from the Phulpur constituency, illustrating their intention to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and secure a resounding victory, both in their home state and across the nation. “Phulpur holds a legacy of being the constituency of Prime Ministers,”

Patel affirmed.