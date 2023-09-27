JD(U) sacks state spokesman on speculations of joining BJP

JD(U) spokesperson Ranbir Nandan was on Wednesday expelled from the party, amid speculations that he was planning a return to the BJP, which he had quit a decade ago.

Nandan shared a screenshot on social media of a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ informing them that he was “resigning

from the party’s primary membership”.

While the former MLC cited no reason for the step, the letter issued by JD(U)’s state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha charged the former with ‘issuing press releases and statements that ran contrary to the ideological stance

of the party.’

Kushwaha’s statement said Nandan was being divested of all party posts and primary membership and “expelled for a period of six years”.