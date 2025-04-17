JD(U) poster asserts Nitish to continue in Bihar CM's post till 2030

Patna: NDA's alliance partner JD(U) put up a large poster outside its party office here asserting that Nitish Kumar would continue in the post of the Bihar chief minister till 2030, after his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP will win the polls in the eastern state "under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary". Calling for another term for the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, the message on the poster blazoned: '25 se 30, phir se Nitish' (Nitish again from 2025 to 2030). JD(U) leaders said that the message reflects that 'Nitish magic' was intact. Saini had on Sunday sparked controversy by stating that the BJP would retain power in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary. "The BJP's victory march should continue from Haryana to Bihar. The flag of victory would be unfurled in Bihar by Samrat Choudhary," Saini had said in an event in Gurgaon.

Reacting to Saini's remark, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad told PTI Video, "The Bihar assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar... he will be the face of the NDA in the upcoming polls. The JD(U) supremo will head the NDA government which will be formed after the assembly polls." Senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar told reporters, "The ideas for such posters come from party workers, who put them up across the city and even outside the party office. I heard about this poster. There is no confusion at all... the NDA has already decided that the next assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Nitish ji, which means he will remain the CM from 2025-2030... it's that simple." Nitish Kumar's son Nishant had recently told reporters that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Kumar will continue as the chief minister of Bihar after the assembly elections. He had reacted with surprise when his attention was drawn to the opposition's claim that after the elections, the BJP could elbow out his father, as it was fed up with playing second fiddle to the 74-year-old politician. "There is no doubt about my father continuing as the CM after the NDA's win in the polls. Amit Shah uncle said so when he recently came here. Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) has said the same," Nishant had said in the state capital. Choudhary had also asserted that the NDA will retain power in the state and form the next government "under the leadership" of Kumar.