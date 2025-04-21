‘JD(U)-BJP alliance opportunistic’

Buxar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday termed the alliance between the ruling JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar as “opportunistic” and alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switches sides for ‘kursi’ (chair) only.

Addressing the party’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally at the Dalsagar stadium in Buxar, Kharge urged

people of the state to oust the NDA government in the Assembly polls due later this year.

“The alliance between Nitish Kumar and the BJP is opportunistic. It is not good for the people of the state. Nitish Kumar switches sides just for ‘kursi’ (CM’s post). The JD(U) chief has joined hands with the ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi,” the Congress president alleged.

He also asked what happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar, and accused the PM of running a “factory of lies”.

“People of Bihar must ask Nitish Kumar what happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar, which he had made on August 18, 2015? Modi Ji is running a factory of lies,” Kharge claimed.

The NDA government must be ousted in the coming Assembly polls in Bihar, he said, adding that “people should vote for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ parties in the next state elections.

On the recent charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in the National Herald case, Kharge said, “This has been done to target Congress. Our leaders can’t be scared. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country”.

The Congress chief also alleged that the RSS and the BJP are “not in favour of the welfare of weaker sections of society”.

“They are against the poor, women, and the weaker sections of society….they (RSS-BJP) can’t think for the betterment of society. They believe in dividing society based on caste and religion”, he claimed.