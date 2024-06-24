JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna remanded in CID custody till July 1

Bengaluru: A court here on Monday remanded JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man, in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) till July one.



Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested by police in Hassan on Sunday.

The case was then handed over to the CID by the state Government.