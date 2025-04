Jaynagar-Patna Namo Bharat train set to commence operation

Hajipur: The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna via Darbhanga-Samastipur-Barauni-Mokma will be launched on Thursday, while its regular operation will commence from Friday.

Train no. 94803/94804 Jaynagar-Patna-Jaynagar Namo Bharat Rapid Rail will run from Patna six days a week except Saturday and from Jaynagar six days a week except Sunday.

On Thursday, train no. 05597 Jaynagar-Patna will leave Jaynagar at 11.40 hrs as Namo Bharat Special train and will reach Patna Junction at 18.30 hrs after stopping at Madhubani at 12.25 hrs, Sakri at 12.55 hrs, Darbhanga at 13.40 hrs, Samastipur at 15.00 hrs, Barauni at 16.15 hrs, Mokama at 17.15 hrs, Barh at 17.38 hrs.