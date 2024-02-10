Jayant Singh showers praise on Modi govt amid talk of RLD-BJP alliance, says govt rooted in ground realities

NEW DELHI: RLD chief Jayant Singh on Saturday showered praise on the Modi government for bestowing Bharat Ratna on his grandfather Charan Singh, saying only a government rooted in ground realities could honour a farmer leader like him.



Singh asserted in Rajya Sabha that the ideals of the former Prime Minister are reflected in the policies of the Modi government as well, remarks that come amidst speculation that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is on the verge of breaking ties with the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and joining hands with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s decision to allow Singh to speak on the Bharat Ratna honour to Charan Singh drew sharp protest from the Congress, leading to a heated exchange of words between the Opposition and the treasury benches. Dhankhar expressed unhappiness at the objections raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and even accused the Congress leaders of insulting Charan Singh and his legacy.

To compare the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh with a “small election” of 2024 is belittling him, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh said, refusing to spill beans over the said “deal” between his party and the BJP. He was asked about speculations of the RLD joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and switching over from the INDIA bloc after Bharat Ratna was announced for his grandfather.

Asked about the allegations of a “deal” between RLD and BJP, he said, “The process of deciding on Bharat Ratna is a pious process. The government takes decisions in the

interest of the nation, keeping in mind people’s sentiment... 37 years after his death, a government thought of honouring him.”