Jayant Chaudhary elected unopposed as RLD chief

Mathura/Lucknow: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a convention held in Mathura.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary asserted, “We stand firmly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The prime minister has given me a big responsibility.”

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said, “Today, they have a family, but no leaders or policies; so, they are failing.”

Chaudhary urged the party workers to take the policies of the former prime minister, peasant leader, and his grandfather, Chaudhary Charan Singh, forward, adding that his 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country, with planting of 1.25 crore saplings.

“Talking about villages, farmers, and the poor is the key to RLD’s victory,” he said.

In a post on X, the party chief said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the workers, office bearers, public representatives, and the people present, for being elected as the national president at the Rashtriya Lok Dal convention held in Kosi, Mathura.” agencies