Jayalalithaa’s jewels to be handed over to TN govt in first week of March: Court

BENGALURU: A special court here has said 27 kg of gold and diamond jewellery — part of the material evidence in the disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa and others — would be handed over to the neighbouring state’s government on March 6 and 7, paving the way for unlocking value of the assets to mobilise the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on her. While 20 kg could be sold or auctioned, the remaining was exempted by the court on Monday considering the fact that the late Jayalalithaa inherited them from her mother.

Judge H A Mohan, presiding over the XXXII Additional City Civil & Sessions court, had last month directed the transfer of valuables seized from Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu government.

The TN government will then take necessary action on the disposal of these gold and diamond jewellery, it had said.

The trial was held in Karnataka on the direction of the Supreme Court and therefore all material evidence is in the Karnataka treasury now under the custody of the court.

The court had earlier held that the kin of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the state.