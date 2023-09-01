Jaya Varma Sinha takes charge as chairperson & CEO of Railway Board

New Delhi: For the first time in Indian Railways, in a major move towards the gender equality Jaya Varma Sinha officially took charge as the chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways.



This marks her as the first woman to hold this top position in the largest transporter.

Sinha, previously served as Member (Operations and Business Development) on the Railway Board. In this capacity, she played a pivotal role in overseeing the transportation of freight and passenger services across the rail network earlier.

Having a career spanning over 35 years within the railways, she also held various key positions, including Additional Member (Traffic Transportation) on the Railway Board.

Her portfolio encompassed a diverse range of responsibilities, spanning operations, commercial affairs, information technology, and vigilance.

A trailblazer in her own right, Sinha also became the first woman to be appointed as the Principal

Chief Operations Manager of the South Eastern Railway. She also served as the Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka in Bangladesh.

It was during her tenure in Dhaka that the iconic Maitri Express, connecting Kolkata and Dhaka, was inaugurated, further cementing bilateral ties. Sinha is an alumnus of Allahabad University.