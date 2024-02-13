Jaya Bachchan, 2 other SP candidates file nomination for RS

LUCKNOW: Three Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls filed their nominations on Tuesday for elections to the Upper House of the Parliament on February 27.



The lineup includes senior leader and actress Jaya Bachchan, party Dalit stalwart Ramji Lal Suman, and former bureaucrat and state chief secretary Alok Ranjan.

With ten seats in the Upper House set to be vacated from Uttar Pradesh, the deadline for filing nominations closes on February 15.

Party insiders reveal that the strategic selection of candidates from varied backgrounds aligns with the SP’s vision for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Suman, a seasoned four-time MP from Firozabad and a former Union minister, has been chosen to strengthen the party’s outreach to the Dalit electorate in Uttar Pradesh, a pivotal aspect of the SP’s PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Bachchan, poised to embark on her fifth term in the Upper House if elected, symbolises the party’s emphasis on engaging women voters in the state. She is also poised to join Ram Gopal Yadav as the first SP leader to achieve this milestone. Ranjan, recognized as an astute analyst within the party, secures a ticket as SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav underscores the inclusion of “agde” (dominant castes) and “aadhi aabadi” (women) within the PDA framework.

“Our party champions inclusivity, evident in our decision to field candidates representing diverse communities under the PDA umbrella,” remarked a senior SP leader.

Presently, the SP has 111 MLAs in the state Assembly and holds three seats in the Rajya Sabha, occupied by Bachchan, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, and senior leader Javed Ali. A triumphant outcome for the three contenders would elevate the party’s representation in the Upper House to five.

The nomination of Suman (74) carries particular significance as it underscores the party’s concerted efforts to connect with Dalit communities in the state. A staunch loyalist of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Suman’s electoral journey dates back to 1977 when he clinched victory in the Firozabad constituency. His ministerial tenure further enhances his standing within the party.

Meanwhile, Ranjan’s tenure as UP chief secretary from 2014 to 2016, coupled with his close association with Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, positions him as a trusted ally in the party’s political manoeuvres.