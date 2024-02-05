Jawahar Sircar in RS bats for inclusion of Bangla as a classical language

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawahar Sircar on Monday raised the issue of inclusion of Bangla as a classical language.



Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, Sircar said that his party has been agitating for the inclusion of Bangla as a classical language and also taken a resolution to this effect. He said that a four-volume research paper has already been submitted to the government on the subject.

The TMC member requested consideration of the details which have been submitted to the government to establish the antiquity of Bangla language in syntax, grammar and largely in alphabets from 4th century BC.