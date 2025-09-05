Jarange says Marathas deserved quota since 1881; accuses Bhujbal of blocking rise of OBC leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the Maratha community, “though eligible for reservation since 1881”, had not sought it earlier as it was a progressive group, but now needed quota to secure the future of its generations. Speaking to reporters at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was admitted after calling off his five-day hunger strike in Mumbai, Jarange also accused Maharashtra minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of not letting others from his group shine. “The Maratha community has been eligible for quota since 1881 (referring to the Hyderabad gazetteer). Our forefathers were progressive, so they didn’t avail themselves of this benefit. But we must ensure a secure future for the coming generations. Therefore, reservation has become a necessity for us,” he said.

Jarange ended his fast on Tuesday at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai after the Maharashtra government announced forming a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas with historical evidence of their Kunbi heritage, a social group classified as an Other Backward Class (OBC) in the state. The state issued a government resolution (GR), mentioning the implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer, which has historical references concerning the Maratha community. Jarange claimed that many people had suddenly become "experts" and were criticising the GR. “However, they are from our community and feel for Marathas. Whatever I thought was incorrect in the draft of the GR, I got those changed there (in Mumbai) itself.” The GR will ensure reservation for the entire Maratha community in the Marathwada region, he said, stressing that any legal challenge to it won’t succeed in court. Bhujbal has expressed displeasure over including Marathas under the OBC category and indicated that he would mount a legal challenge. “If there is any mistake or need for correction, we will do it. But if someone is creating confusion over the GR, people should ignore them,” he said.

The 43-year-old activist also claimed that the cases registered against Maratha community members during his Azad Maidan protest will be withdrawn. “Ministers Pratap Sarnaik and Uday Samant are working on it,” he said. Nine cases have been registered against Maratha quota protesters in six police stations in south Mumbai for alleged unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful directions by police and wrongful restraint, officials had said earlier. Jarange also alleged that Bhujbal doesn’t allow other OBC leaders to rise just to “protect his image”. “He exploits other OBC leaders and sidelines them. Till he is there, he won’t let anyone (from OBC) shine,” claimed the Maratha activist. The activist said the Banjara community has demanded reservation under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category based on the gazetteer. “If their demand is genuine, they must get quota. The poor should not be exploited,” he added.