Jarange ends fast over reservation for Marathas citing community’s sentiments

Jalna: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday called off his indefinite fast, nine days after its launch for the OBC quota demand, citing pleas from members of the Maratha community to withdraw his hunger strike.

Speaking to his supporters in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.“We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community,” Jarange said. Jarange sat on a hunger strike on September 17, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. “I have decided to call off the fast after repeated pleas from my community members. Those responsible for harassing the Maratha community will not be spared,” Jarange said and appealed to Marathas to refrain from attending any political meetings.

Jarange said the Maratha community suffered a lot in the last 70 years. “We want the reservation for a better future for our youth,” he added.