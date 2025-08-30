Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday, vowing not to leave the city till the community’s demands were met.

“I will die, but won’t back down this time. We will not leave Mumbai till our demands are met,” he said, as he began his fast at 10 am. Thousands of office-goers faced inconvenience as Maratha protesters headed to Azad Maidan. Traffic slowed down in the city’s southern and eastern parts.

Those arriving to take BEST buses or taxis to their workplaces in business areas like Nariman Point and Crawford Market had a tough time due to congestion in and around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Jarange, 43, received a rousing welcome from thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags, after he reached the protest venue around 9.45 am.

“I will not go back until our demands are met. I will not retreat even if I am shot dead,” said Jarange in his address to his supporters.

Jarange asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to “show his commitment to Marathas through

his actions”.