Japan’s ceramic heritage on display at Indian Museum in Kolkata

Kolkata: Celebrating the deep cultural ties between India and Japan, the Indian Museum has partnered with the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata and The Japan Foundation to present a special exhibition tracing the journey of Japanese high-fired ceramics — from functional everyday objects to expressive sculptural art.

The exhibition, titled “Yakishime – Earth Metamorphosis,” was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ishikawa Yoshihisa, Consul General of Japan in Kolkata, in the presence of Indian Museum director Arijit Dutta Chowdhury.

Yakishime refers to a traditional Japanese ceramic technique in which unglazed clay objects are fired at extremely high temperatures, allowing the clay to vitrify and become durable. The method, which dates back centuries, is valued for its raw textures, earthy tones and minimalist aesthetics. “This exhibition focuses on Yakishime wares as an essential part of Japan’s traditional culture,” a senior official of the Indian Museum said. “It offers visitors a rich visual journey through the techniques, aesthetics and philosophy behind Yakishime pottery, highlighting its cultural roots and artistic transformation. One can discover how the history of earth, fire and craftsmanship has shaped Japan’s ceramic heritage across centuries.” The exhibition will remain open until December 17. This collaboration follows a similar cultural initiative in December 2024, when the same organisations hosted “Ningyo: Art and Beauty of Japanese Doll,” an exhibition that explored Japan’s iconic doll-making traditions — from Katashiro and Amagatsu to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country.