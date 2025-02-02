Japan visit strengthens investment prospects for Madhya Pradesh, says CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: Returning from a four-day visit to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted key developments that will boost investment and industrial collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Japan. Addressing a press conference at MP House here, the CM said that the visit, which included high-level meetings with the Japanese government and corporate leaders, has paved the way for strategic partnerships in sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized that Madhya Pradesh will adopt Japan’s modern development model, aligning with the state’s Mission GYAN (Garib-Yuva-Anndata-Nari Shakti). He said that Madhya Pradesh is the leading state in the country which has implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of GYAN, and his government approved inclusive policies for youth, poor and women upliftment as missions, and plans to implement the fourth vision of PM Modi to empower farmers in this month.

CM Yadav said that several Japanese companies, including Bridgestone, Panasonic, NSK, and Ko-matsu, have already established successful operations in Madhya Pradesh, contributing significantly to employment and exports, they have reaffirmed their interest in expanding operations in the state. The Chief Minister said that during his visit, meetings with top executives from Toyota, Bridgestone, Sysmex, Panasonic Energy, Uniqlo, Ebara Corporation, and Nitori, holdings focused on investment in manufacturing, medical technology, home furnishings, and smart infrastructure.

He shared key meetings and agreements with Japanese leaders and industry groups such as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, JETRO, JICA, Toyota, Bridgestone, Sysmex, Panasonic, Ebara Corporation, etc. The CM further said that an agreement has been made to explore high-speed rail corridors in Madh-ya Pradesh, and smart logistics and green infrastructure collaboration. Yadav also said that a proposal was established for a JETRO office in Madhya Pradesh to facilitate Japanese investments. A strategic discussion was held on investment in silk production, urban transportation, industrial parks, water conservation, and skill development initiatives, the Chief Minister added.

The CM further added that Madhya Pradesh will host the Global Investors Summit 2025 on Febru-ary 24-25 in Bhopal, with PM Modi set to inaugurate the event. With the initiative, ‘Madhya Pradesh Investment Year 2025’, over 4 lakh crore investment proposals received, expected to generate 4.5 lakh jobs, during the Regional Industry Conclaves, Interactive Sessions in major cities of the country, and foreign tours of the United Kingdom and Germany. Praising the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitaraman in the parliament, CM Yadav said that it is inclusive and growth-driven and will benefit Madhya Pradesh. At the press conference, PS of Industry Policy and Promotion Raghvendra Kumar Singh and Commis-sioner of the Public Relations Dr Sudam Khade were present.