‘Japan training kids to rule AI world, we’re not even making AI workers’

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre with regard to India’s education policies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced a nationwide campaign to audit government schools, deploying 3,000 trained volunteers across 20 states.

The move comes in response to what the AAP described as decades of neglect by successive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress governments.

There was no immediate response available

from the ruling BJP on the allegations.

“Most of the government schools across the country are ruins. Only 4.8 per cent schools have computer labs. Only 29 per cent students in fifth standard can do maths of second class,” senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told a press conference here.