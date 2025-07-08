Japan Coast Guard ship arrives at Chennai Port

New Delhi: Japan Coast Guard ship ‘Itsukushima’ will engage in a series of bilateral engagements during its week-long port call at Chennai, starting Monday, officials said.

‘Itsukushima’ will participate in a joint sea exercise named ‘Exercise Jaa Mata’ (meaning ‘see you later’) with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). “Furthermore, four officers from the ICG will embark on board ‘Itsukushima’ as Sea Riders, during its passage to Singapore, further strengthening camaraderie and professional exchange between the two forces,” the ICG said.

The JCG ship arrived at Chennai Port on Monday as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training.

On arrival, ‘Itsukushima”, commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome in traditional Indian style, the

ICG said.