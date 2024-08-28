Janmastami prayers held at temples in Vrindavan

Mathura: Pilgrims offered prayers at two temples of Vrindavan here as Janmastami was celebrated on Tuesday, a day after it was observed in most places. To manage the crowd of pilgrims, more police personnel had been deployed. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the district, officials said.



Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Vrindavan was divided into three zones and ten sectors as part of the police’s plan to manage the crowd.

Over three lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the many temples here or performed ‘parikrama’ of Vrindavan, he said.