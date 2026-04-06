Janata Darshan: CM Yogi Adityanath meets 200 people at Gorakhnath temple, listens to their concerns

Gorakhpur: Another example of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s sensitivity towards daughters was seen on Monday during the Janata Darshan. A girl who came to meet CM Yogi told him that she was unable to pay her school fees due to financial difficulties. Chief Minister immediately directed officials to arrange payment of her fees.

He also assured people who had come seeking financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses that if they obtain a cost estimate from an authorized hospital, the government will extend full support for their treatment expenses.

On Monday morning, during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath met around 200 people. In the auditorium of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan located in the temple premises, people were seated on chairs, and Chief Minister Yogi personally went to them and listened to their concerns one by one.

Chief Minister assured everyone that their problems would be resolved appropriately, lawfully, within a fixed timeframe, and to their satisfaction. He handed over the petitions submitted by the people to the concerned officials and issued necessary directions.

He said, “No one needs to feel worried or distressed, as the government stands with them in every difficult situation and will ensure effective solutions to their problems.”

During the Janata Darshan, a girl told Chief Minister Yogi that she wanted to continue her education but was unable to pay her fees due to the family’s weak financial condition. Showing prompt sensitivity, CM Yogi instructed officials to immediately arrange payment of her school fees.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “No daughter’s education should stop due to financial constraints. Ensuring the safety and holistic development of every girl is among the top priorities of the state government. When a daughter becomes educated, it has a positive impact on the entire society.”

Chief Minister also instructed officials to adopt a sensitive approach toward every victim and ensure that their problems are resolved satisfactorily, without any negligence. If any eligible person has been deprived of the benefits of government welfare schemes, they should be immediately provided with those benefits.

A woman who had come seeking financial help for the treatment of her relative suffering from cancer was told by Chief Minister Yogi to get the patient examined at an upgraded government hospital and obtain a treatment estimate. He assured that full assistance would be provided for the treatment.

CM Yogi also directed officials to expedite the process of preparing treatment estimates for those requiring financial assistance and submit them to the government promptly. Every needy person will be provided adequate financial support from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

He also instructed officials to ensure that a poor woman who had come from Siddharthnagar receives the benefits of pension and other welfare schemes.