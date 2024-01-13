Jan Samvad: ‘Development works worth over Rs 2,000 cr carried out in Karnal’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that development projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crores have been undertaken in various wards of Karnal city. He said that one lakh more development works are on the cards which will be initiated in coming days across the state.



Khattar said that due to less contractors and an excessive amount of work, the pace of work hinders at times. The government is ready to engage more efficient contractors. Furthermore, the government will provide training to fifteen thousand young civil engineers who have just completed their education. He emphasised that Haryana is leading in the country in terms of services provided through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

During a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme held on Saturday, the chief minister extended greetings on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and conveyed best wishes for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.