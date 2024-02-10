'Jan Aakrosh' rally attracts huge crowd in new grain market of Charkhi Dadri

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda took on the BJP-JJP government on Friday and said the present government only knows how to complicate things and divert people’s attention.



He said the Congress government would bring Haryana back to its former glory as the number 1 state in the country.

Addressing a huge crowd gathered in the 'Jan Aakrosh' Rally organised in the new grain market of Charkhi Dadri, in which thousands of women were present, Hooda said that this anger of the people of Haryana tells us where the state was, and where it has reached today. He said the people of Dadri have complete right over him as the blood of Dadri runs through his veins.

Hooda attacked the state government about the decline in the state and said in 2014, this state was at number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, providing jobs to sports persons. “But today it is at number 1 in unemployment, crime, inflation, drugs and plight of sports players,” he said.

He said that this government knows how to complicate things, and divert people's attention rather than working. “The govt trapped people in the hassle of 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', Property ID, 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora'. The only work of this governmt is to cut the ration of the poor, and cut the pension of the elderly,” he added. Referring to the poor law and order situation in Haryana, he said proper law and order is the first pre-requisite for development. He said that just as we drove away all the miscreants from Haryana in 2005, we will restore law and order when we get the chance to win the state.