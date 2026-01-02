Jan 3: Shimla to host Him MSME Fest ‘26

Shimla: From remote mountains and landlocked villages to the global stage. That’s what the upcoming Him MSME Fest 2026 proposes to bring to the table for the three-day event beginning in Shimla from January 3 to 5.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that the Department of Industries is going to organise the Fest 2026, which is envisioned as a powerful platform to realise the aspirations of thousands of small entrepreneurs, artisans, and start-ups across the state.

Him MSME Fest 2026 would prove to be a landmark event in connecting Himachal Pradesh’s MSME sector with markets, investments, and modern technologies, while providing it national and international recognition. The festival would significantly strengthen the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar’ Himachal by fostering innovation, enterprise, and inclusive growth.

He said the theme- The Craft of the Hills on the Global Stage, would link local and traditional products of Himachal Pradesh with global markets.

The festival would serve as a unique convergence point for emerging and established start-ups, where ideas, innovation, and investment would come together. Him MSME Fest 2026 will showcase products, connect entrepreneurs with investors, highlight handicrafts, and prioritise sectors like green mobility and technology, with a focus on women entrepreneurship and the One District One Product initiative.