Jammu’s first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu: Jammu’s first Tulip garden, spread over five acres and having 2.75 lakh bulbs of 25 different varieties, was thrown open to the public in Ramban district on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated the Tulip garden at the famous Sanasar, expressed hope that it will provide a major impetus to tourism and trade activities. “The tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways...the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality. “It can create a niche for itself on global tourism map and the administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources,” Sinha said addressing the gathering.

As a “tourism mission’ initiative, he said 75 new destinations, 75 religious sites, 75 new cultural and heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in the UT.