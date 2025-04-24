Jammu-Srinagar NH opened for one-way traffic

Jammu: The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for three days, while a special train has been launched from Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers to reach their destinations, an official spokesperson said.

The highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was opened in the wake of the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam.

Thousands of tourists are leaving Kashmir after the gruesome terror attack.