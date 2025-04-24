Jammu: Special train and coordinated efforts bring relief to stranded tourists

New Delhi: With travel disruptions continuing across the Kashmir Valley, the helpdesk at Jammu Tawi Railway Station has become a crucial support system for stranded tourists, ensuring their safe transit through coordinated efforts with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and railway staff.

In a series of swift measures, railway officials have successfully accommodated several stranded passengers on various outbound trains.

On Wednesday morning, around 10 tourists who had arrived from Srinagar were placed on Train 12920 Malwa Express. Later in the day, nearly 40 more passengers were provided berths on Train 22942 departing from Jammu.

The rail ministry informed that further demonstrating the proactive response, around 35 tourists were settled in Train 20434 with the assistance of the Jammu ticket checking staff, in close coordination with RPF and GRP personnel. Another 22 stranded passengers were accommodated in Train 22432, marking the continued efforts by the railway authorities to manage the crisis efficiently.

As part of extended support to travellers, the Indian Railways has also announced the operation of a one-way special reserved train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi. Scheduled to depart on Thursday, at 10:50 am from Katra, the train will offer much-needed relief to those seeking immediate connectivity to the national capital.

Train No 04614 will travel via Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Kathua, Pathankot Cantonment, Jalandhar Cantonment, Ludhiana Junction, and Ambala Cantonment before reaching New Delhi at 10:40 pm. The train is equipped with 14 Third AC coaches, 5 Second AC coaches, and 1 First AC coach, ensuring adequate seating capacity for long-distance travellers. Railway officials have urged passengers to remain in contact through designated helpline numbers for timely updates and assistance. Passengers can contact the Jammu Tawi station at 0191-2470116 or use the local helpline 1072.