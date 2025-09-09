Jammu: ‘Pak intruder’ held

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel caught a Pakistani national on Sunday night after he crossed the International Border (IB) and moved threateningly towards the border fence in tehsil Suchetgarh, Jammu district.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday, the officials said, when alert BSF sentries spotted suspicious activity from the other side of the border. The intruder disregarded repeated warnings given by troops to halt and kept advancing in a hostile way. Deeming the situation as a possible threat, the troops fired to deter him and managed to restrain him shortly afterward.

On interrogation, the person disclosed his identity as Siraaj Khan, a resident of Village 27 Chak, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan. An initial search resulted in the recovery of Pakistani currency from him. He was subsequently handed over to the local police for thorough interrogation and investigation. BSF officials also registered a complaint with their Pak counterparts about the violation.