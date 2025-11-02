Jammu DM orders mandatory tenant, employee verification

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu have made it mandatory for all landlords, property owners, and business establishments to disclose details of their tenants, domestic helpers, and employees to the local police within seven days, officials said on Saturday. District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas said the order, issued on Friday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), follows a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, highlighting the need for such a verification. It comes a couple of days before the reopening of move offices, which were closed in Srinagar on October 31 and are scheduled to reopen here on November 3 in accordance with the age-old practice of ‘Darbar Move’.

According to the directive, all property owners, contractors, and commercial establishment heads must submit particulars of their tenants and workers through a declaration form, duly signed by both the owner and the tenant/worker, either in person or via registered post to the SHO concerned.